Man in critical condition after being hit by Edmonton LRT train

News -

An intersection just north of downtown Edmonton has reopened after a LRT train hit a man Wednesday afternoon.

The train struck a man in his 30s at the intersection of 107 Avenue and 105 Street, the Edmonton Police Service said in a media release just before 4 p.m.

Police closed the intersection. The scene was cleared less than an hour later.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition, EPS said, adding that officers are "investigating the circumstances that led up to the collision."