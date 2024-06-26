EDMONTON
    • Man in critical condition after being run over outside Rogers Place: police

    Police say a man was run over outside a parkade at Rogers Place on June 26, 2024. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton) Police say a man was run over outside a parkade at Rogers Place on June 26, 2024. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)
    A man is in hospital after he was run over outside Rogers Place on Wednesday afternoon.

    "It was reported to police that a male pedestrian was lying down on the ground outside of the east parkade doors of the arena when he was run over by an SUV that was exiting the building," Edmonton Police Service spokesperson Scott Pattison wrote in an email to CTV News Edmonton on Wednesday.

    The victim, believed to be in his mid-30s, was taken to hospital in critical condition.

    The woman driving the SUV remained at the scene.

    EPS Major Collisions has taken control of the investigation.

