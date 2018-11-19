A 19-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after his van hit a pole on the Yellowhead Trail Monday morning.

EPS responded to the single-vehicle collision at 7:20 a.m. A 2002 Dodge Caravan lost control and struck a light standard on the on-ramp to the Yellowhead Trail eastbound at Victoria Trail, police said.

Paramedics treated and took the lone occupant to hospital.

EPS said speed may have been a factor.

All eastbound lanes opened to traffic around noon, police said.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.