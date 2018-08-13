Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Man in critical condition after south Edmonton shooting
A man is in hospital after he was shot in an apartment building in south Edmonton on Sunday, August 12, 2018.
Published Monday, August 13, 2018 10:41AM MDT
A 35-year-old man is in hospital with critical injuries after he was shot in a south Edmonton apartment building early Sunday.
Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 19 Avenue and 104 Street at 4:45 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found the injured man.
Emergency crews treated him and took him to hospital.
No arrests have been made, police said.