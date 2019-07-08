Police were called to a serious assault in north Edmonton on Monday morning.

A man in his 20’s was rushed to hospital by ambulance around 5:30 a.m. on Monday suffering from what police call serious wounds.

Alberta Health Services confirm the man is in critical, life-threatening condition.

The victim was found outside a unit of fourplexes called Cedarview.

A police K9 dog was used to try tracking a suspect in the area of 144 Avenue and 89 Street where the victim was found, but was unsuccessful.

Police are interviewing neighbours and appealing to the public for any witnesses.