Man in 'critical, life threatening condition' after north Edmonton assault
Published Monday, July 8, 2019 6:18AM MDT
Last Updated Monday, July 8, 2019 1:25PM MDT
Police were called to a serious assault in north Edmonton on Monday morning.
A man in his 20’s was rushed to hospital by ambulance around 5:30 a.m. on Monday suffering from what police call serious wounds.
Alberta Health Services confirm the man is in critical, life-threatening condition.
The victim was found outside a unit of fourplexes called Cedarview.
A police K9 dog was used to try tracking a suspect in the area of 144 Avenue and 89 Street where the victim was found, but was unsuccessful.
Police are interviewing neighbours and appealing to the public for any witnesses.