Man in custody after drug investigation
Zach Howe, CTV Edmonton
Published Wednesday, June 27, 2018 2:17PM MDT
A man is in police custody after RCMP executed a search warrant at his Eckville residence on June 15.
Red Deer RCMP began investigating Brent James Devine, 23, in May as part of their Priority Crimes Task Force before finally arresting him on multiple drug charges.
RCMP seized approximately 175 grams of what they believe is cocaine, oxycodone, hydromorphone, two large bags of marijuana and items consistent with drug trafficking. Police said he also had almost $13,000 in cashwith him.
Devine faces the following charges:
- Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, cannabis)
- Two counts of possession of Schedule I substance
- Two counts of Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
Devine is scheduled to appear in court Thursday at 9:30 a.m.