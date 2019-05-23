Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Man in custody after standoff in SE Edmonton
A man is in custody after a standoff in southeast Edmonton on May 23, 2019. (SOURCE: RYAN WHITE)
Published Thursday, May 23, 2019 7:38PM MDT
Last Updated Friday, May 24, 2019 5:58AM MDT
A man who had barricaded himself in a home at 36 Street and 17B Avenue on Thursday night surrendered to police shortly before midnight.
There was a large police presence in the area throughout the evening as officers attempted to get the man out of the home.
Police had reported that he was believed to have a weapon.
No information about charges has been released.