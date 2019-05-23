Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Man in custody after standoff in southeast Edmonton
Published Thursday, May 23, 2019 7:38PM MDT
Last Updated Friday, May 24, 2019 12:24PM MDT
A man who had barricaded himself in a southeast Edmonton home Thursday night surrendered to police shortly before midnight.
There was a large police presence at 36 Street and 17B Avenue throughout the evening as officers attempted to get the man out of the home.
Police had reported that he was believed to have a weapon.
No information about charges has been released.