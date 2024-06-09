Man in hospital after being shot by police in downtown Edmonton: EPS

A man is in hospital after he was shot by police early Sunday morning in downtown Edmonton.

Police were called to a home near 109 Avenue and 93 Street around 4:40 a.m. after a man reportedly assaulted another person in the home.

When officers arrived, police said the 33-year-old man suspected of the assault walked out of the home with a weapon.

After what police called a "confrontation," the man was shot by the officers. His injuries were life-threatening, and he was taken to hospital where he remained in stable condition Sunday evening.

One of the officers' shots appeared to hit a neighbouring home, police said, but no one inside was hurt.

No other civilians or officers were hurt.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has been directed to investigate the officers' actions during the incident.