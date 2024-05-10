Man in hospital after crashing into light post on Anthony Henday Drive Friday night

A man is in hospital in serious condition after he crashed into a street light on Anthony Henday Drive in southwest Edmonton Friday night.

Officers said the man was heading east between Terwillegar Drive and Lessard Road around 5:45 p.m. when his 2007 Honda Civic travelled onto the shoulder and hit the light post.

He was taken to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area while police investigated the crash, as traffic was expected to be affected for at least a few hours.

The Edmonton Police Service's Major Collisions Unit has taken over the investigation.

No other vehicles were involved.

Police have not said if speed or impairment were being considered factors in the crash.