EDMONTON -- A man was rushed to the Royal Alexandra Hospital Sunday evening after he was injured in what Edmonton police called a “gun complaint.”

Officers were called to a low-rise apartment building in the area of 108 Avenue and 105 Street at around 6:45 p.m.

CTV News Edmonton was on scene as the victim, on a stretcher, was loaded into the back of the ambulance. He was conscious and could be heard speaking with the EMS crew.

An Edmonton Police Service staff sergeant would not say if the man was shot or confirm if shots were fired, because it was early in the investigation.

Officers also would not say if anyone had been arrested.

Police did say, however, the man's injuries were not life-threatening.