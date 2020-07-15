EDMONTON -- A man was found suffering from serious injuries in the Garneau neighbourhood Wednesday morning, and one person is in custody as a result.

Police were called to the area of 109 Avenue and 83 Street after an injured man was found in an alley.

The man was taken to hospital by EMS where he remains with serious injuries, but police say they aren't sure what caused his injuries yet.

One person into custody for questioning, police said.

Police are investigating.