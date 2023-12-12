EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Man in life-threatening condition after crash with light pole

    Pylons block off an area around an SUV that was crashed into a light pole at 113 Street and 65 Avenue on Dec. 12, 2023. (CTV News Edmonton / Matt Marshall) Pylons block off an area around an SUV that was crashed into a light pole at 113 Street and 65 Avenue on Dec. 12, 2023. (CTV News Edmonton / Matt Marshall)

    A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash Tuesday morning.

    Around 6:50 a.m. a vehicle travelling north on 113 Street left the road and hit a light pole at 113 Street and 65 Avenue, the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) says.

    The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

    EPS' Major Collision Investigative Section is investigating.

    The road was closed for several hours while officers investigated.

