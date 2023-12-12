Man in life-threatening condition after crash with light pole

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash Tuesday morning.

Around 6:50 a.m. a vehicle travelling north on 113 Street left the road and hit a light pole at 113 Street and 65 Avenue, the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) says.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

EPS' Major Collision Investigative Section is investigating.

The road was closed for several hours while officers investigated.