Man in serious condition after assault in northeast Edmonton
CTV Edmonton
Published Wednesday, February 27, 2019 5:32AM MST
One person is hospital after a report of a stabbing in northeast Edmonton on Tuesday night.
Emergency crews were called to 37 Street and 139 Avenue around 10:05 p.m.
A man was taken to hospital in stable condition with serious injuries.
No arrests have been made in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567.