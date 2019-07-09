A man is in serious but non-life threatening condition after a shooting in northeast Edmonton on Tuesday morning.

Police were called to 145 Avenue and 32 Street around 6:15 a.m.

A spokesperson for the Edmonton Police Services tells CTV News the victim was attending a party when the shooting took place. Alcohol is believed to be involved.

All the people involved were known to each other.

A police officer provided first aid on the scene until paramedics arrived.