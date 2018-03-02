Athabasca RCMP said one individual was injured, after an officer’s firearm discharged while police responded to a call at an apartment building Friday morning.

RCMP said officers were called to a reported disturbance at the apartment building just after 10:15 a.m. Friday.

Officers at the scene approached a suspect, and police said a confrontation took place, and an officer’s weapon was discharged.

One male was injured, he was airlifted to hospital. At last word, he was in stable condition.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating.