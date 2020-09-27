EDMONTON -- A man was taken to hospital Saturday evening after being shot during an argument over a stolen bicycle.

Police say just before 6 p.m. in the area of 107 Street and 106 Avenue a 19-year-old male suspect shot another man with a shotgun.

The victim was taken to hospital where he is in stable condition.

Police say the suspect, who is known to them, is considered to be armed and dangerous.

He was seen wearing a grey hoodie and black jeans, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567.