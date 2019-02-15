One of three workers injured in the explosion at a plant west of Edmonton Monday is still in hospital.

Kody Richter, 28, suffered a head injury in the explosion at the Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc plant. Dozens of workers from Entwistle and Evansburg are currently out of work, but the community is rallying around Richter.

“What we’re trying to do is just make his recovery go just a little bit smoother,” Dwayne Reece, a manager at Woodland Lumber, told CTV News.

The local hardware store is raising money for Richter, who is from Evansburg, Alta., until April 1. There are also two GoFundMe pages to support him: In Support of Kody Richter’s Recovery and Help Kody.

“I just made a donation to Kody Richter to support him and his family,” Jamie Riehl told CTV News. “He’s a super fun guy, I work with him, and his family are really great people, and I hope this helps just a little bit.”

A company representative told CTV News it is too soon to say when the plant will be repaired or reopened.

Occupational Health and Safety confirmed the site is still under their control.

Entwistle is located approximately 100 kilometres west of Edmonton.