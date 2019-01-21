

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





A man who was shot in Grande Prairie on Sunday suffered non-life threatening injuries, police say.

RCMP were called about a man who had been shot at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

He was taken from the west-side location to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

RCMP said there was no concern for the public’s safety, but that officers continue to investigate the event.

Individuals who witnessed the shooting are asked to called Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.