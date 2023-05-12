Man injured in Jasper Avenue hit-and-run

Edmonton police are looking for the driver who hit a pedestrian and did not stay at the scene early Friday morning.

The victim, a man in his 60s, was struck by an eastbound light-coloured four-door sedan on Jasper Avenue between 114 Street and 115 Street.

The man who was hit was using a walker and was not in a marked crosswalk, a police officer on scene told CTV News Edmonton at 5 a.m.

The extent of his injuries is unknown.

Police said that part of Jasper Avenue would be closed for a few more hours for the investigation.

More to come…

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Klippenstein