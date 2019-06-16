Man injured in motorcycle crash
One man is in hospital after a motorcycle crash on the the Anthony Henday Drive off-ramp leading onto 87 Avenue
Published Sunday, June 16, 2019 8:36PM MDT
One man is in hospital after a motorcycle crash Sunday evening.
Police said the motorcycle was on the Anthony Henday Drive off-ramp leading onto 87 Avenue when the bike went off the road around 6:30 p.m.
The rider was taken to hospital. His condition is unknown.
The Edmonton Police Service Major Collisions Unit is investigating.