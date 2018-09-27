Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Man injured in northeast Edmonton break-and-enter
A man was injured in a break-and-enter at this home in the area of 120 Avenue and 48 Street on Thursday, September 27, 2018.
Published Thursday, September 27, 2018 1:33PM MDT
A man was injured in a northeast Edmonton break-and-enter Thursday morning.
EPS responded to the incident in the area of 120 Avenue and 48 Street at approximately 6:40 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers found an injured man. EMS treated him and took him to hospital with non-life threating injuries.
Police are investigating.