A man sustained serious injuries after a shooting in Red Deer Tuesday night.

RCMP responded to a report of a shooting near Mattie McCullough Elementary School on Lawford Avenue at approximately 9:45 p.m.

Residents in the Lonsdale neighbourhood told CTV they heard several gunshots.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries, RCMP said.

Police have not found the shooter, but they do not believe it was a random act.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.