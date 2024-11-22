EDMONTON
    • Man intentionally drove his vehicle into Alberta home before firing long gun: RCMP

    An RCMP cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. (Jeremy Thompson/CTV News Edmonton) An RCMP cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. (Jeremy Thompson/CTV News Edmonton)
    An Alberta man has been charged after he allegedly drove his vehicle into a home and fired a gun in a town east of Edmonton.

    On Nov. 15 at 12:35 p.m. Wainwright RCMP were called to 5 Avenue in the town, which is about 200 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.

    Mounties say that a man had threatened to kill someone and then driven to the person's residence and intentionally drove his vehicle into the home.

    He then fired two shots from a long gun.

    No one was injured and the man surrendered to officers without incident.

    A 35-year-old resident of Kinsella, Alta. was charged with the following:

    • attempted murder with firearm;
    • possession of firearm in motor vehicle;
    • unauthorized possession of a firearm;
    • careless use of a firearm;
    • mischief over $5,000;
    • dangerous operation of motor vehicle;
    • assault with weapon;
    • uttering threats;
    • discharge firearm with intent; and
    • fail to comply with undertaking condition.

    The man remains in custody. He is scheduled to appear in court in Wainwright on Dec. 2.

