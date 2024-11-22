Man intentionally drove his vehicle into Alberta home before firing long gun: RCMP

An Alberta man has been charged after he allegedly drove his vehicle into a home and fired a gun in a town east of Edmonton.

On Nov. 15 at 12:35 p.m. Wainwright RCMP were called to 5 Avenue in the town, which is about 200 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.

Mounties say that a man had threatened to kill someone and then driven to the person's residence and intentionally drove his vehicle into the home.

He then fired two shots from a long gun.

No one was injured and the man surrendered to officers without incident.

A 35-year-old resident of Kinsella, Alta. was charged with the following:

attempted murder with firearm;

possession of firearm in motor vehicle;

unauthorized possession of a firearm;

careless use of a firearm;

mischief over $5,000;

dangerous operation of motor vehicle;

assault with weapon;

uttering threats;

discharge firearm with intent; and

fail to comply with undertaking condition.

The man remains in custody. He is scheduled to appear in court in Wainwright on Dec. 2.