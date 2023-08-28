Man just released in Edmonton back in custody for breaching court orders
Edmonton Police Service on Aug. 2, 2023, warned the community of 22-year-old David Hay release, saying police believed he may commit another violent offense. (Supplied)
A violent sexual offender who was released with a warning to the public is back in police custody.
David Hay, 22, was taken into police custody on Sunday after violating his court-ordered curfew condition, according to Edmonton Police Service.
EPS announced Hay's release the day before, warning the public of his potential to commit another offence.