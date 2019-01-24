Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Man killed after crash west of Leduc
CTV Edmonton
Published Thursday, January 24, 2019 10:12AM MST
Last Updated Thursday, January 24, 2019 12:58PM MST
One person has died after a crash west of Leduc on Wednesday morning.
Emergency crews were called to Highway 39 and Range Road 25 around 9:56 a.m. after reports of a two vehicle crash.
Police believe that a pick-up truck pulled onto Highway 39 from a residential driveway, and was hit by a pick-up truck travelling eastbound on Highway 39.
The 70-year-old man driving the truck that was pulling onto Highway 39 was declared dead at the scene, the 60-year-old man driving the other truck did not require medical attention.
Traffic was diverted for several hours while investigators on scene.