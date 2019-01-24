

CTV Edmonton





One person has died after a crash west of Leduc on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 39 and Range Road 25 around 9:56 a.m. after reports of a two vehicle crash.

Police believe that a pick-up truck pulled onto Highway 39 from a residential driveway, and was hit by a pick-up truck travelling eastbound on Highway 39.

The 70-year-old man driving the truck that was pulling onto Highway 39 was declared dead at the scene, the 60-year-old man driving the other truck did not require medical attention.

Traffic was diverted for several hours while investigators on scene.