Man killed after wrong way crash on Highway 14 south of Sherwood Park
CTV Edmonton
Published Tuesday, March 26, 2019 8:50AM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 26, 2019 8:52AM MDT
One person has died after a crash in Strathcona County early Tuesday morning.
According to police, a car was driving the wrong way in the eastbound lane of Highway 14 near Range Road 232 in Sherwood Park around 3:20 a.m. when it hit a semi.
The 25-year-old man who was driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no one else in the car. The driver of the semi received minor injuries.
Police are still trying to figure out how the car ended up on the wrong side of the road.
The highway was closed for several hours after the crash, but has since been reopened.