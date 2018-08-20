Bee Clean has confirmed the man killed at the Workers’ Compensation Board building Friday night was an employee at the company, but it's unclear if he was working for them that night.

Emergency services and police responded to the building at 99 Avenue and 107 Street at approximately 9:30 p.m.

“We are deeply saddened by what happened and our thoughts, prayers and support, are with the deceased worker’s family at this difficult time,” the janitorial company's vice president, Rob Scott, said in a press release. “We are working closely with the regulatory authorities to determine the cause of what appears at this time, to be a tragic accident.”

Occupation Health and Safety (OHS) is investigating the death.