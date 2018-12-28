

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





The man killed by Edmonton police Wednesday afternoon fired his weapon in the shootout, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said Friday.

Officers were keeping surveillance on a vehicle they believed to be occupied by an armed man with outstanding warrants.

EPS followed the vehicle into the parking lot of an apartment complex in the area of 71 Street and 79 Avenue at approximately 2 p.m. A man and woman got out, but a 34-year-old man remained inside and did not comply with police, ASIRT said.

The police watchdog also said the man had a weapon and fired it during a shootout with EPS.

The 34-year-old, identified by a close friend as Buck Evans, was wounded and died in hospital shortly after 2:45 p.m.