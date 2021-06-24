EDMONTON -- The provincial police watchdog is investigating an incident in northern Alberta where an RCMP officer shot a man it says assaulted a woman and stabbed a police dog several times.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is examining the circumstances that led to a 28-year-old man being shot by Mounties after an incident that lasted around half an hour.

At around 6:38 p.m. RCMP responded to a location on Township Road 622, between Range Roads 442 and 443, after receiving reports of a young woman who said she had been assaulted.

A 911 caller told Mounties they had come across a young woman on the side of the road who said she had her vehicle keys taken, ASIRT said.

The woman told police the man’s name, who was known to her, and that she had provided him with a ride when he started to choke her dog. When she exited the vehicle and rescued her dog, the man struck her and stole her vehicle’s keys, ASIRT said.

Police said the man fled on foot and left the woman’s vehicle parked in the middle of the road.

According to ASIRT, the woman believed the man may have consumed methamphetamine.

Cold Lake RCMP searched the area for the man, who had an outstanding warrant and was previously known to be violent towards police, ASIRT said.

At approximately 7:02 p.m. an RCMP service dog located the man near a fenced compound.

“A confrontation occurred between RCMP members, the police service dog, and the man,” ASIRT said in a news release.

During the confrontation, ASIRT says a police dog was stabbed and an RCMP officer fired his service weapon and struck the man. The dog suffered several stab wounds, ASIRT said.

The man was ultimately pronounced dead on scene by EMS.

ASIRT said a knife was recovered from the scene and that its investigation into the incident continues.

No information about the man, other than that he is from Cold Lake, Alta., has been provided by police.