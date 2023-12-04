Man killed by police in downtown Edmonton
Edmonton police shot a man who was reportedly approaching people with a knife on a downtown street Sunday evening.
Officers were dispatched to investigate the complaint around 8:30 p.m., Edmonton Police Service said the next day in a statement.
The armed man was reportedly approaching people near 99 Avenue and 111 Street; the responding officers say they found him near 100 Avenue and 111 Street, "where a confrontation occurred and an officer discharged their firearm, striking the man."
Despite police performing life-saving measures, he died.
Police found a knife at the scene.
"I heard three shots and a lot of sirens so I looked out the window and at that time, it appeared the police were rushing to the person that was shot," recalled community resident Terry Parada of the commotion that broke out around 8:30 p.m.
By the time CTV News Edmonton arrived, officers had covered the body with a tarp and members of the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) were collecting evidence. ASIRT investigates police action which may have caused serious injury or death.
The area was closed for several hours, reopening early Monday morning.
"There was a whole lot of cop cars, a lot of flashing lights. I wasn't able to get too close … They were literally all over and around," Mark Slanina, who was walking his dog around 9:45 p.m., told CTV News Edmonton.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Sean McClune
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
4 in custody after 'brutal' death of Quebec entrepreneur, partner in Dominica
Four people are in police custody after Quebec businessman Daniel Langlois and his partner Dominique Marchand were found dead in Dominica.
Speaker Fergus apologizes, faces calls to resign over 'personal' video played at Ontario Liberal event
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus apologized to MPs on Monday about a 'personal' video tribute message played this weekend at the Ontario Liberal Party leadership convention, but two opposition parties say that's not enough and are now calling for him to resign over his 'unacceptable' participation in a partisan event.
Unanimous vote to install menorah and nativity scene at Moncton City Hall
In a unanimous vote Monday night, Moncton City Council passed a motion to immediately install the menorah and nativity scene outside of city hall.
Canada's grocery retail sector one of the most competitive on Earth: Sobeys CEO
The top executive at Sobeys asserted on Monday that Canada has one of the most competitive grocery retail sectors on the planet -- even as Canadians continue to feel the bite of higher prices.
opinion As Trump burns through cash, powerful Republicans are rallying behind a surging candidate
With less than 50 days until Republican voters begin the process of determining their nominee to take on President Joe Biden, political analyst Eric Ham writes about a storm brewing within the GOP -- as super-donors align behind a surging candidate who could pose a threat to frontrunner Donald Trump.
Escaped kangaroo found safe after 3 days on the loose in Ontario
A kangaroo that escaped the Oshawa Zoo during a one-night stay last week has been recaptured after more than three days on the loose.
George Santos is offering personalized videos for US$200
George Santos already has a new gig. The former congressman, fresh off his historic expulsion last week, has created a Cameo account where the public can pay for a personalized video message.
70-year-old Ugandan woman gives birth to twins after fertility treatment
A 70-year-old woman in Uganda has given birth to twins after receiving fertility treatment, making her one of the world's oldest new mothers.
CBC says it is cutting 600 jobs, some programming as it slashes budget
The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. and Radio-Canada will eliminate about 600 jobs and not fill an additional 200 vacancies. The cuts at CBC come days after the Liberal government suggested it may cap the amount of money CBC and Radio-Canada could get under a $100 million deal Ottawa recently signed with Google.
Calgary
-
4 Chestermere city councillors, including mayor, dismissed by Alberta government order
Four members of Chestermere city council, including the mayor, have been dismissed by Alberta’s government due to alleged irregular and improper governance of the city.
-
Invasive 'super pigs' encroaching on Alberta's mountain parks, experts warn
Experts warn that Canada's 'super pigs' – a crossbreed of wild boars and domestic pigs – are quickly encroaching on mountain parks and communities in Alberta.
-
Blue SUV used in brazen Beltline homicide sought by Calgary police
Calgary police have released a photo of a vehicle they're searching for as they investigate the city's 19th homicide of the year.
Saskatoon
-
'I shot Braden': Former partner describes text message from Sask. Mountie on trial for murder
The former partner of a Saskatchewan Mountie charged with first-degree murder was the first to testify as the trial began on Monday in Prince Albert.
-
Outdoor rinks facing delays in Sask. because of warm conditions
With the warmer than normal fall weather this year, the start of the outdoor rink season has been delayed for most outdoor enthusiasts.
-
Parole revoked for man who brutally killed woman in Saskatoon
A man who brutally killed a Saskatoon woman more than 20 years ago has had his day parole revoked.
Regina
-
Sask. family calling on province to restore hyperbaric chamber service following staff shortage shut down
The family of a Regina woman is pleading for the province to restore it's hyperbaric oxygen therapy services which are currently unavailable in Saskatchewan.
-
Saskatchewan's electricity utility to pay into nuclear fund, clean electricity costs
The Saskatchewan government's electrical utility is to remit carbon charges into a nuclear energy investment fund, the province announced Monday.
-
Regina police investigating after fatal pedestrian collision
A woman is dead and police are investigating following a fatal pedestrian collision over the weekend.
Atlantic
-
Sticky, weighty snow totals more than 20 cm for parts of the Maritimes
There were snowy roads and plenty of work for snow blowers and shovels for parts of the Maritimes on Monday as the region contends with the first heavy snowfall of December.
-
Unanimous vote to install menorah and nativity scene at Moncton City Hall
In a unanimous vote Monday night, Moncton City Council passed a motion to immediately install the menorah and nativity scene outside of city hall.
-
Fellow Maritime musicians remember Myles Goodwyn
While attempting to sum up the life and career of Myles Goodwyn’s, five-time ECMA award winner Charlie A’Court said April Wine, which was led by Goodwyn, showed the world the high-level of music talent produced in Canada.
Toronto
-
Video shows assassination attempt on Toronto-area lawyer, gunman gets 12 years in prison
A video recorded by two would-be assassins showing a botched hit on a Toronto-area lawyer ended up as evidence in the trial of a Brantford man who was later sentenced to 12 years in prison.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Uber launches lawsuit over 'bad faith' council vote, calls on court to overturn ridesharing cap
Uber Canada is taking the City of Toronto to court over a surprise council vote to freeze the number of ridesharing licences.
-
SIU clears Toronto officer who ran over man in west-end park of any wrongdoing
A Toronto police officer who ran over a 31-year-old man in a west Toronto park last summer will not face criminal charges, the province’s police watchdog has announced.
Montreal
-
4 in custody after 'brutal' death of Quebec entrepreneur, partner in Dominica
Four people are in police custody after Quebec businessman Daniel Langlois and his partner Dominique Marchand were found dead in Dominica.
-
Charges dropped against Quebec theatre owner and 'Dragon's Den' star Vincenzo Guzzo
Quebec's prosecution service says it has abandoned criminal charges against Vincenzo Guzzo, CEO of a large independent movie theatre chain and investor on CBC Television's "Dragon's Den."
-
It begins: Montreal launches first round of major snow removal program
It's not winter in Montreal until the plow trucks roll in. The city was blanketed in a fresh blanket of snow over the weekend, and officials say they're ready to start clearing roads, sidewalks and bike paths.
Ottawa
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations higher than last December, MOH warns
Ottawa's medical officer of health is warning that COVID-19 levels in the community are high and the number of people in hospital because of the disease is higher than it was at this time last year.
-
Toronto bus company no show for Ottawa pro-Israel rally participants, UJA says
A Jewish organization says a bus service contracted to transport community members from Toronto to Ottawa for a pro-Israel rally did not show.
-
Ottawa police investigating online shooting threats at Orleans high school
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating shooting threat messages that were sent to students at Garneau Catholic High School in Orléans.
Kitchener
-
'Her arm was ripped open': Dog attacks McDonald's employee
Waterloo regional police are investigating an assault at a McDonald’s restaurant in Kitchener, where an employee reported being bitten by a dog.
-
Kitchener group asks city to reject Rainbow Row demolition proposal
Residents are rallying against a proposal to demolish low-income housing on Kitchener's Rainbow Row to make way for a new high-rise condo.
-
Manufactured homes could provide affordable housing option, but industry says it needs help
Demand for mobile and modular homes has increased as buyers look for more affordable housing. One big problem-- there's not enough park space available.
Northern Ontario
-
Spike in pet attacks prompts Sudbury councillor to call for stricter penalties
An increase in pet attacks has prompted a Sudbury city councillor to call for a re-evaluation of the consequences to deter owners from allowing their pets off the leash.
-
Collision closes Highway 17 near Iron Bridge
A collision Monday evening has closed Highway 17 between Iron Bridge and Thessalon.
-
Sudbury florist has done flower arrangements for the Queen and Princess Diana
Pat Ptaszynski has been in the flower business in Greater Sudbury for 73 years.
Winnipeg
-
Suspect in quadruple homicide served in Canadian Armed Forces for over a decade
The Winnipeg man charged in connection with a mass shooting that killed four people served in the Canadian Armed Forces, CTV News has confirmed.
-
Winnipeg man who printed 3D handguns gets 12 years in jail
A 19-year-old man has been sentenced to 12 years in jail for his role in a 3D gun manufacturing and trafficking ring.
-
Winnipeg seeing spike in shoplifting incidents: police
Winnipeg is seeing a 44 per cent spike in shoplifting incidents this year.
Vancouver
-
'It's unethical': Man filmed having an overdose urges people to stop recording residents on DTES
Harm reduction and recovery expert Guy Felicella said there are instances of people visiting the DTES to film those in vulnerable situations, solely for clicks and views, only to be monetized on social media platforms like YouTube.
-
Driver arrested after nearly hitting pro-Palestinian demonstrator in Victoria
A driver was arrested in Victoria on Sunday after nearly hitting a protester with a car during a pro-Palestinian rally outside the B.C. legislature.
-
Video shows truck nearly striking man on foggy B.C. bridge
Dash cam video captured the hair-raising moment a truck nearly struck a man standing on a foggy bridge in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
Vancouver Island
-
Driver arrested after nearly hitting pro-Palestinian demonstrator in Victoria
A driver was arrested in Victoria on Sunday after nearly hitting a protester with a car during a pro-Palestinian rally outside the B.C. legislature.
-
B.C. city prepares to stickhandle removal of world's largest hockey stick
Vancouver Island's Cowichan Valley Regional District wants to know who is willing to take a shot at owning the world's largest hockey stick.
-
Southern B.C. braces for heavy rain as atmospheric river makes landfall
An atmospheric river has made landfall in southern British Columbia, prompting Environment and Climate Change Canada to issue rainfall warnings for Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island.