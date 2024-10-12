EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Man killed by suspected impaired driver near Leduc

    RCMP, rcmp generic
    A pedestrian was killed and a man was arrested after a suspected impaired driving crash on Highway 39 west of Leduc early Saturday morning.

    RCMP said the pedestrian, a man, was hit by a truck around 3:30 a.m. on the highway between Range Roads 261 and 262. He was declared dead by arriving paramedics.

    The 41-year-old man driving the truck was arrested on scene for Impaired Driving Causing Death.

    RCMP said the investigation is ongoing, and more details are expected once charges have been laid. 

