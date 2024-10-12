Man killed by suspected impaired driver near Leduc
A pedestrian was killed and a man was arrested after a suspected impaired driving crash on Highway 39 west of Leduc early Saturday morning.
RCMP said the pedestrian, a man, was hit by a truck around 3:30 a.m. on the highway between Range Roads 261 and 262. He was declared dead by arriving paramedics.
The 41-year-old man driving the truck was arrested on scene for Impaired Driving Causing Death.
RCMP said the investigation is ongoing, and more details are expected once charges have been laid.
