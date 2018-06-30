

Zach Howe, CTV Edmonton





A man is dead as a result of an ATV accident that happened Saturday in southeast Edmonton.

Police say that shortly after 2 p.m. they responded to a single-vehicle accident in the industrial area near 70 Avenue and 18 Street and the Major Collision Investigation Section of EPS is investigating.

The 26-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

It’s unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor, EPS said, and an autopsy is pending.