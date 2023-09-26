Edmonton

    • Man killed in basement suite of Fort McMurray home

    Fort McMurray map

    Police are investigating the death of a 43-year-old man in Fort McMurray.

    The man, who had been identified as Norman Lineham, was found with suspicious injuries in his basement suite at a home in the Timberlea neighbourhood on Sept. 21 around 7:45 p.m.

    An autopsy conducted in Edmonton on Monday found Lineham's death to be a homicide.

    No further information has been released. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING House Speaker Anthony Rota resigns over Nazi veteran invite

    Anthony Rota has resigned from his prestigious position as Speaker of the House of Commons over his invitation to, and the House's subsequent recognition of, a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.

    Ontario businessman loses $38K in cheque-cashing scam

    An Ontario businessman says he has to pay about $38,000 after he was the victim of a cheque-cashing scam and failed to immediately report the fraudulent activity to his bank. The businessman says that the reason for the delay is because he doesn't use online banking.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News