Man killed in crash north of Edmonton
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo.
CTV News Edmonton
Published Monday, September 9, 2019 10:01AM MDT
Last Updated Monday, September 9, 2019 11:27AM MDT
One person is dead after a two vehicle crash south of Westlock on Monday morning.
The crash happened on Highway 44 north of Township Road 585 around 5:15 a.m.
Police say a truck was driving southbound on Highway 44 when a northbound car crossed the centre line. The two vehicles collided head on.
The 57-year-old man driving the car from the Alexander First Nation was pronounced dead on the scene, the man driving the truck was taken to hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries.
Drivers are being asked to expect delays for the next few hours.
Westlock is about 90 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.