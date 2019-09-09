

CTV News Edmonton





One person is dead after a two vehicle crash south of Westlock on Monday morning.

The crash happened on Highway 44 north of Township Road 585 around 5:15 a.m.

Police say a truck was driving southbound on Highway 44 when a northbound car crossed the centre line. The two vehicles collided head on.

The 57-year-old man driving the car from the Alexander First Nation was pronounced dead on the scene, the man driving the truck was taken to hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries.

Drivers are being asked to expect delays for the next few hours.

Westlock is about 90 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.