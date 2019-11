EDMONTON -- A 39-year-old man is dead after a highway crash northeast of Edmonton early Friday morning.

Mounties responded to a crash between a car and a semi on Highway 55 near Highway 663 just after 1 a.m.

The westbound car crossed the lane and crashed with the semi head on, RCMP said.

The driver of the car died on scene, police said. The driver of the truck was not injured.