A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Sturgeon County Wednesday afternoon.

A northbound car on Highway 44 crashed with a southbound semi two kilometres south of Riviere Qui Barre at 3:40 p.m.

The 36-year-old driver and lone occupant of the car died on scene, police said. The 34-year-old driver of the truck suffered minor injuries.

RCMP said the highway will reopen in approximately one hour.