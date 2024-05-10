EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Man killed in fight north of downtown Edmonton Thursday night: Police

    Edmonton Police Service (File photo) Edmonton Police Service (File photo)
    Share

    Edmonton police are investigating the death of a man north of downtown Thursday night.

    Around 9:40 p.m., police were called to a parking lot near 108A Avenue and 98 Street for reports of a fight.

    When officers arrived, they found a 39-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. The man was treated and sent to hospital where he died.

    One man was arrested at the scene and investigators are not looking for more suspects at this time, according to police.

    The Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation and an autopsy is scheduled for May 13.

    Police were told multiple people may have recorded parts of the incident in the parking lot.

    Anyone with information or video is asked to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Barron Trump declines to serve as an RNC delegate

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, has declined to serve as a delegate at this summer’s Republican National Convention, according to a senior Trump campaign adviser and a statement from Melania Trump's office.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News