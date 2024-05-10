Man killed in fight north of downtown Edmonton Thursday night: Police

Edmonton police are investigating the death of a man north of downtown Thursday night.

Around 9:40 p.m., police were called to a parking lot near 108A Avenue and 98 Street for reports of a fight.

When officers arrived, they found a 39-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. The man was treated and sent to hospital where he died.

One man was arrested at the scene and investigators are not looking for more suspects at this time, according to police.

The Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation and an autopsy is scheduled for May 13.

Police were told multiple people may have recorded parts of the incident in the parking lot.

Anyone with information or video is asked to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.