Man killed in high-speed snowmobile crash in Leduc County
A deadly snowmobile collision occurred in Leduc County Saturday night.
Thorsby RCMP reported that a 43-year-old male driver from Leduc County was declared dead at the scene on Rage Road 10.
According to the investigation, the victim was travelling at high speeds through the wooded area before the crash.
The victim’s next of kin has been informed and the crash remains under investigation.
'You ripped a hole in all our lives:' Families of victims speak at sentencing for Joseph George Sutherland
Family and friends of Susan Tice and Erin Gilmour addressed their loved ones' killer in a Toronto courtroom Monday, deploring his decision to keep the crimes to himself for nearly 40 years.
New report says NSOs need $104 million increase in annual funding to avoid crisis
The 61 organizations that govern amateur sports across the country face financial peril if the federal government doesn't address a funding crisis decades in the making by increasing financial support, according to a new report.
'I want to get off the plane.' The passengers refusing to fly on Boeing's 737 Max
Many thousands of people board Max aircraft with no concerns. But do other passengers care? It appears that enough do.
Ex-Ontario nuclear power plant worker denied bail after allegedly leaking secret information
A former Ontario nuclear power plant worker charged with leaking secret information to a foreign entity or terrorist group has been denied bail.
B.C. Supreme Court approves $14.4M settlement of iPhone class-action lawsuit
A lawyer for a group of iPhone owners says a British Columbia judge has approved a countrywide multimillion-dollar settlement with tech giant Apple over software updates that allegedly slowed down older devices.
What to know about Super Tuesday and why it matters
It's almost Super Tuesday when voters in 16 states and one territory will cast their ballots in the 2024 presidential primaries. Here's why the day matters — and why it looks a little different this year.
Gusting winds, wind chill of -55: Here's Canada's weather forecast
Extreme cold and snowfall warnings have been issued for provinces and territories across Canada, according to the latest forecasts.
Health minister 'deeply concerned' about measles outbreaks across Canada amid struggling vaccination efforts
Federal Health Minister Mark Holland says he is 'deeply concerned' about the emergence of measles outbreaks in Canada, a risk that has grown as infections soar abroad and the country continues to struggle to meet vaccination targets.
Sask. potash worker to remain on suspension over nightly medical cannabis use
A union welder at a potash mine in Saskatchewan will remain on suspension after refusing to give up his nightly toke of medical marijuana, following the ruling of a provincial labour arbitrator.
Avalanche Canada reissues advisory after fatal slide
A snow biker from Alberta who was riding on Sale Mountain near Revelstoke, B.C., was killed in an avalanche on Sunday, officials say.
Calgary man out nearly $5K after his bank account was accessed fraudulently
A Calgary man is sharing his story after nearly $5,000 was fraudulently removed from his bank account.
Political party participation won't be permitted in 2024 Calgary Pride Parade
Applications to walk in the parade have been on the rise, Pride said in a release issued on Monday. And the interest is appreciated, the organization said, but it also increases the responsibility.
Lethbridge police seek public assistance identifying August stabbing suspect
Lethbridge police are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect in an early August assault.
Lethbridge family raising pet goat, spreading joy
When Susan Eymann and Jeff MacDonald said they were getting a new pet in February, they weren’t exactly kidding.
Lethbridge man charged after police recover $37K in stolen property
A 56-year-old Lethbridge man faces multiple charges after police recovered $37,000 worth of stolen property connected to a Wednesday break-in at a commercial compound.
Saskatoon snowfall 'will rival' 2007 record: Environment Canada
The amount of snow that fell in Saskatoon over the weekend could break a record.
Saskatchewan low-income residents 'a little screwed' by loss of carbon rebate
Alan Holman says the carbon rebate he gets four times a year from the federal government is crucial for his household budget.
Teachers descend on Saskatchewan Legislature for first day of spring session
Saskatchewan's Legislative Building was a crowded venue Monday – as thousands of teachers from surrounding school divisions showed up to voice their disapproval of the current state of contract negotiations.
Sask. MLA charged in prostitution investigation apologizes
Former Saskatchewan Party MLA Ryan Domotor rose in the legislature on the first day of the spring sitting to apologize for his past conduct – which led to him being criminally charged.
Regina in cleanup mode following weekend snowstorm
The City of Regina says crews are in storm mode Monday, working to keep major roadways driveable by plowing snow and applying ice control at high risk intersections following a major snowstorm over the weekend that impacted much of the province.
1 dead in avalanche near Revelstoke, B.C.
One person died after an avalanche near Revelstoke, B.C., on Sunday, according to Avalanche Canada – which has extended its warning about dangerous conditions in the backcountry.
Okanagan winery and villa on sale for just under $10M
A winery ranked as the number one tourist destination in Kelowna by Trip Advisor is up for sale for just under $10 million.
B.C. Lottery Corporation warns online scams mimicking casinos, websites and mobile apps
British Columbia's provincial gambling body is warning the public about a series of online scams that are allegedly tricking people into providing their financial information by mimicking advertisements from licensed local casinos.
Toronto man shocked by package delivered to his mailbox
A Toronto man says that he discovered “nightmare fuel” – a container full of live cockroaches – in his mailbox after arriving home from a day of appointments with his wife and newborn daughter last week.
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators say they feel vilified after protest cancels PM event
Organizers of a pro-Palestinian protest that disrupted a weekend reception featuring Prime Minister Justin Trudeau say they're being unfairly vilified.
Quebec urges measles vaccination after 10 cases detected, mostly in Montreal area
Quebec public health officials are urging people to get themselves and their young children vaccinated for measles, a highly contagious disease that is making a comeback several years after its eradication.
Killer Luka Magnotta transferred from maximum-security prison
Convicted killer Luka Magnotta has been transferred from a maximum-security prison to another institution, CTV News has confirmed.
Quebec parents want son's mysterious death in Punta Cana investigated fully
A Quebec couple is trying to get answers following the mysterious death of their 24-year-old son two months ago in the Dominican Republic.
Winnipeg lounge loses liquor serving licence following multiple violations
A Fort Richmond nightclub’s liquor-serving privileges have been revoked following a series of infractions over a 13-month period.
‘No more of this waiting’: New Winnipeg Transit fare payment system nixes Peggo cards
The chair of Winnipeg’s finance committee is elaborating on the city’s plans to update its transit fare payment system.
Here’s how much snow fell in Manitoba over the weekend
A low-pressure system brought heaps of snow to western Manitoba and the Parklands Sunday night, causing poor road conditions and school closures.
Ottawa Catholic school principal charged with sexual assault against staff member
An Ottawa Catholic School Board (OCSB) principal is facing charges of sexual assault for an alleged incident against another staff member last year.
Ottawa man's 200,000 Aeroplan points stolen as he slept
Cyber theft is surging, with hackers moving faster than ever to access private information and take it, and loyalty points accounts are a prime target.
High school in Ottawa's west end placed on lockdown after threatening incident with a weapon
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating after responding to a threatening incident with a weapon at Woodroffe High School in Ottawa's west-end on Monday.
Northern Ont. hockey mom charged in parking lot brawl after game
Youth sports can sometimes invoke intense feelings in parents and things got so heated Saturday at a minor league hockey game, police were called and assault charges laid.
Union representing forest firefighters sounding alarm over staffing shortage ahead of fire season
OPSEU says it has tried to warn the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry about staffing shortages in forest firefighters in northern Ontario.
Inquest into Barrie man's death while in police custody reveals dramatic details
The inquest into the death of Olando Brown while in police custody in June 2018 in Barrie unfolded on Monday, with testimony shedding light on his final hours.
Pilot escapes uninjured after plane crashes in farmer's field near Barrie
One person on board a plane that crashed in a farmer's field west of Barrie Monday afternoon escaped uninjured.
Crown argues dump truck driver accused in deadly crash 'wasn't paying attention'
The trial of a Victoria Harbour man accused of dangerous driving causing death after a collision three years ago in Severn Township wrapped up with the Crown pointing to speeding and the Defence blaming the road conditions.
Kitchener, Ont. family meets with health minister after 19-hour wait for emergency surgery
A month after Ontario's health minister said she’d talk with the Kitchener family who waited 19 hours for an emergency appendectomy surgery, the promised meeting finally happened.
Former Stratford restaurant owner appears in court on 15 fraud-related charges
A former Stratford restaurant and business owner appeared in court on Monday for 15 fraud-related charges.
Second warmest February in history of Waterloo Region, says UW weather station
It’s probably no big surprise that February was unusually mild, but according to the University of Waterloo’s weather station, it was also the second warmest month on record.
'It doesn’t know what to do': Neighbours grow concerned for cat stuck in tree
A domestic shorthaired rescue cat named Ivy has been perched in a tree in a Pond Mills neighbourhood for the past four days, and residents are growing concerned for her welfare.
Serial impaired driver sentenced to 8 years
A St. Thomas, Ont. man was sentenced to eight years in prison on Monday after being found guilty of his fourth and fifth impaired driving charge.
'Nature always pays the price': Park users lament loss of trees to decommission Springbank Dam
The long-running saga of London’s ill-fated Springbank Dam continues to haunt taxpayers and nature lovers. Several dozen mature trees along the Thames Valley Parkway in the area of the dam are being cut down.
'This is the start of the process, not the conclusion': Windsor mayor makes Roseland Golf promises
When it comes to a proposed condo complex on the grounds of the Roseland Golf & Curling Club, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said two things are for certain.
ZF Automotive employees vote in favour of new deal with 22 per cent raise
Employees at ZF Automotive voted 76 per cent in favour of a three-year tentative agreement.
Chatham accuses Toronto company of 'hitch-hiking' old permits to expand a landfill in Dresden
York1 Environmental Waste Solutions is asking for provincial approval to expand a landfill and to create a regenerative recycling facility.
Fair start to the week but risk of heavy rain, snow looms
Heavy rain and snow could land in the Maritimes this week.
Three levels of government spending $258 million on Bedford-Halifax ferries
A new electric ferry service will receive a quarter of a billion dollars to start operations between Halifax and Bedford in the next four years.
GardaWorld awarded Halifax Harbour Bridges contract
GardaWorld, a Montreal-based security company, has been awarded a contract to provide toll-taking and security services for Halifax Harbour Bridges.