    Man killed in high-speed snowmobile crash in Leduc County

    A deadly snowmobile collision occurred in Leduc County Saturday night.

    Thorsby RCMP reported that a 43-year-old male driver from Leduc County was declared dead at the scene on Rage Road 10.

    According to the investigation, the victim was travelling at high speeds through the wooded area before the crash.

    The victim’s next of kin has been informed and the crash remains under investigation. 

