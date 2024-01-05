EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Man killed in highway crash north of Edmonton

    Generic RCMP

    A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in a highway north of Edmonton on Thursday.

    Mounties were called to a crash between a pickup truck and a semi truck on Highway 28 after 6:15 p.m.

    The driver of the pickup truck died in the crash, police said.

    RCMP identified him as a 37-year-old man from Beaumont.

    The driver of the semi was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

    The cause of the crash is under investigation.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH

    WATCH Amid a 'moderately severe' flu season, here's how to protect your kids

    Infections are rising across Canada as the country deals with the so-called triple threat of respiratory illnesses, with one pediatric specialist warning amid a 'moderately severe' influenza season that it's important to protect vulnerable populations -- especially young children, who are at higher risk of developing complications.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News