Man killed in highway crash north of Edmonton

A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in a highway north of Edmonton on Thursday.

Mounties were called to a crash between a pickup truck and a semi truck on Highway 28 after 6:15 p.m.

The driver of the pickup truck died in the crash, police said.

RCMP identified him as a 37-year-old man from Beaumont.

The driver of the semi was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.