EDMONTON -- A man who was shot early Sunday morning in Lacombe has died.

Police say they were called about a shot man in the “early hours” of Dec. 15.

He was taken to Lacombe Hospital and Care Centre but died there.

The incident is being treated as suspicious, and Lacombe Police Service has taken two people of interest into custody as part of their investigation.

Police said there is no risk to public safety and that more information would be released in the future.