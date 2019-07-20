The driver of a pickup truck that collided with a semi in Lloydminster on Friday died on scene, police say.

RCMP were called to 67 Street and 75 Avenue around 4:10 p.m. for a report of a two-vehicle collision.

The 58-year-old man driving the pickup truck was pronounced dead.

It is unknown if the driver of the semi suffered any injuries.

Mounties are investigating the crash, and reduced traffic to a single lane on 67 Street for several hours Friday afternoon.