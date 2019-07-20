Man killed in Lloydminster crash
Published Saturday, July 20, 2019 10:02AM MDT
The driver of a pickup truck that collided with a semi in Lloydminster on Friday died on scene, police say.
RCMP were called to 67 Street and 75 Avenue around 4:10 p.m. for a report of a two-vehicle collision.
The 58-year-old man driving the pickup truck was pronounced dead.
It is unknown if the driver of the semi suffered any injuries.
Mounties are investigating the crash, and reduced traffic to a single lane on 67 Street for several hours Friday afternoon.