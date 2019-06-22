Man killed in motorcycle crash
A motorcycle was seen on its side near an advertisement bench at Scona Road and 95A Avenue shortly after 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Published Saturday, June 22, 2019 5:04PM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 22, 2019 6:36PM MDT
One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in central Edmonton Saturday afternoon.
Police were called to the southbound lanes of Scona Road near the Old Timer's Cabin at approximately 4:20 p.m.
There they found a 33-year-old rider with serious injuries on the ground nearby.
The man was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Southbound Scona Road traffic was detoured at 95A Avenue through the Old Timers Cabin parking lot.
Northbound traffic was unaffected.
The cause of the crash is unknown. The major collisions unit is investigating.