One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in central Edmonton Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to the southbound lanes of Scona Road near the Old Timer's Cabin at approximately 4:20 p.m.

There they found a 33-year-old rider with serious injuries on the ground nearby.

The man was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Southbound Scona Road traffic was detoured at 95A Avenue through the Old Timers Cabin parking lot.

Northbound traffic was unaffected.

The cause of the crash is unknown. The major collisions unit is investigating.