Man killed in northern Alta. rollover
Published Wednesday, November 18, 2020 3:24PM MST
EDMONTON -- A 49-year-old man was killed in a rollover crash on a northern Alberta highway Tuesday morning.
He crashed his pickup truck on Highway 2 near Sucker Creek First Nations at approximately 6:15 a.m., Mounties said. The pickup truck was westbound when it went off the road, hit a driveway and rolled over.
The man, from Slave Lake, died on scene.
The roads were icy when the collision happened, police said.