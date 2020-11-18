EDMONTON -- A 49-year-old man was killed in a rollover crash on a northern Alberta highway Tuesday morning.

He crashed his pickup truck on Highway 2 near Sucker Creek First Nations at approximately 6:15 a.m., Mounties said. The pickup truck was westbound when it went off the road, hit a driveway and rolled over.

The man, from Slave Lake, died on scene.

The roads were icy when the collision happened, police said.