

Marianne Maravilla, CTV Edmonton





A single vehicle rollover near Millet, Alta. has left one man dead.

Wetaskiwin RCMP responded to the rollover Tuesday at 3:30 a.m. on Highway 616 just west of the Town of Millet.

Police said a damaged pickup truck was found in the ditch. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators don’t believe alcohol was a factor in the collision.