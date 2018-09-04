Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Man killed in rollover near Millet, south of Edmonton
Marianne Maravilla, CTV Edmonton
Published Tuesday, September 4, 2018 2:19PM MDT
A single vehicle rollover near Millet, Alta. has left one man dead.
Wetaskiwin RCMP responded to the rollover Tuesday at 3:30 a.m. on Highway 616 just west of the Town of Millet.
Police said a damaged pickup truck was found in the ditch. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.
Investigators don’t believe alcohol was a factor in the collision.