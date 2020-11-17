EDMONTON -- Edmonton police are asking for surveillance footage after a 37-year-old man was shot and killed in a home north of downtown last week.

Dean Cross was found dead in a home in the area of 120 Avenue and 102 Street at approximately 4:45 a.m. on Nov. 11.

Cross' autopsy revealed he died of a gunshot wound, police said.

Investigators are asking for dashcam video, including footage from taxi drivers who passed the area between 3:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. Police also ask homeowners to check their doorbell cameras.

Anyone with information about Cross’s death is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.