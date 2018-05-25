Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Man killed in southwest Edmonton shooting
Published Friday, May 25, 2018 8:25AM MDT
A man is dead after a shooting in southwest Edmonton early Thursday morning.
Southwest Division officers responded to reports of gunshots fired in the area of 111 Street and 23 Avenue at approximately 1 a.m.
A 25-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries at 6 a.m., EPS said.
Police deemed the death a homicide and detectives are investigating.
An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.