A man is dead after a shooting in southwest Edmonton early Thursday morning.

Southwest Division officers responded to reports of gunshots fired in the area of 111 Street and 23 Avenue at approximately 1 a.m.

A 25-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries at 6 a.m., EPS said.

Police deemed the death a homicide and detectives are investigating.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.