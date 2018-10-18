A 77-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle collision on a highway east of Red Deer Thursday morning.

Coronation RCMP responded to a report of a collision on Highway 12 in the County of Paintearth at approximately 10 a.m.

According to RCMP, a southbound truck on Range Road 131 entered Highway 12 and collided with an eastbound semi-tractor.

The driver of the truck, from Castor, was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

The driver of the semi-tractor was not injured.

RCMP are investigating the crash.