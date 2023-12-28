Man killed in two-vehicle crash near Ryley, Alta.

A man is dead following a two-vehicle collision Thursday near Ryley, Alta.

Tofield RCMP said in a media release they received a report at 11:44 a.m. of the collision on Township Road 500 and Range Road 170, about five kilometres east of the village.

Emergency personnel found a 71-year-old man, a resident of Flagstaff County, dead at the scene. Two 15-year-old occupants of the second vehicle were taken to hospital with serious injuries via both STARS air ambulance and ground transportation, RCMP said.

Ryley is 80 kilometres southeast of Edmonton on Highway 14.