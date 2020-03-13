EDMONTON -- A man is dead after his pickup truck was hit by a semi whose driver failed to stop at a red light northeast of Edmonton Thursday.

The driver of thesemi travelling east on Highway 15 ran a red light and hit a pickup truck travelling south on Highway 830 at approximately 12:30 p.m., RCMP said.

The driver of the pickup, a 34-year-old man from Beaver County, died on scene, police said. The driver of the semi was taken to hospital with injuries.