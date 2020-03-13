Man killed in two-vehicle crash northeast of Edmonton
Published Friday, March 13, 2020 11:52AM MDT
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo.
EDMONTON -- A man is dead after his pickup truck was hit by a semi whose driver failed to stop at a red light northeast of Edmonton Thursday.
The driver of thesemi travelling east on Highway 15 ran a red light and hit a pickup truck travelling south on Highway 830 at approximately 12:30 p.m., RCMP said.
The driver of the pickup, a 34-year-old man from Beaver County, died on scene, police said. The driver of the semi was taken to hospital with injuries.